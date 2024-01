OUT TO YOU (By Joseph Cavera)

Could I help but see it?

That light shining down,

Everlasting direction

Like Thorns of a crown

These refractions fly,

His word’s unveiled

Another day…

All Hope is impaled

With the sentence he sends,

Verified misnomers aside,

Until you stretch out your hand

To call me to the true light,

A truly luminous sight,

Out in the yard

Out to you