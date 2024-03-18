Poem – Outsiders (By Robert Beveridge)
Outsiders
The Club
sits in the back
in the middle
talks over old times
it’s an amoeba
that splits
every once in a while
pieces
go off to New York
or Indianapolis
but always
pull back together
up here
a few drunk poets
wander in
now and again
but do not understand
the amoeba fraternity
these outsiders
are the blades
that puncture the amoeba
infuse it with their blood
their life
but it doesn’t notice
of course
just goes on
with its reminiscences
you look across
the room
like one of the outsiders
your lack of turtleneck
and corduroy
give you away
but you’re the perfect infusion
for this amoeba
your eyes algae green
your hair blood red
your voice caramel dark
thick, made to flow
reminiscences of a past
you only half believe in
after a few hours
a few trips to The Club
you like all the outsiders
look bored
I know
I’ve been here
for centuries
still I sit
against the wall
so come over
and sit beside me
maybe together
we can find
a way out
Author Bio:
Robert Beveridge makes noise (xterminal.bandcamp.com) and writes poetry just outside Cleveland, OH. Recent/upcoming appearances in Wildflower Muse, Noble/Gas Qtrly, and The Ibis Head Review, among others.