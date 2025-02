Persona non Grata

To the not good enough

comments, I say, psshhhhhh.

That was last week, a hundred

years ago. Easily.

I’m flushing, rinsing down

the last backwash of badly-

formed words.

This week is triumph, so don’t

mind that shadow you noticed

last week. He has bloomed like

a perrenial and will be back

soon.

