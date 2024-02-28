Poem – Philosophical Differences (By David B. Axelrod)
PHILOSOPHICAL DIFFERENCES
The backseat driver sits
by my side applying
the brakes, cautioning,
“There’s a car!” which,
by the way, is ten car
lengths ahead at a corner
and I am already fully
aware. “Here are the keys,”
I offer, stopped at the roadside,
“Would you prefer to drive?”
But now, she is offended,
says she just wants to help,
so I drive on. “Watch out,”
she tells me, loudly enough
for my heart to pound.
I will learn to ignore her,
more ready for death than
she, who holds onto life with
white knuckles while I am
just here for the ride.
Author Bio:
Dr. David B. Axelrod is Volusia County, Florida, Poet Laureate. Author of 21 books of poetry, he has held three Fulbright Awards, including a year as Fulbright’s first Poet-in-Residence in the People’s Republic of China. His website is www.poetrydoctor.org.