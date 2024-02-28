Poem – Philosophical Differences (By David B. Axelrod)

PHILOSOPHICAL DIFFERENCES

The backseat driver sits

by my side applying

the brakes, cautioning,

“There’s a car!” which,

by the way, is ten car

lengths ahead at a corner

and I am already fully

aware. “Here are the keys,”

I offer, stopped at the roadside,

“Would you prefer to drive?”

But now, she is offended,

says she just wants to help,

so I drive on. “Watch out,”

she tells me, loudly enough

for my heart to pound.

I will learn to ignore her,

more ready for death than

she, who holds onto life with

white knuckles while I am

just here for the ride.

Author Bio:

Dr. David B. Axelrod is Volusia County, Florida, Poet Laureate. Author of 21 books of poetry, he has held three Fulbright Awards, including a year as Fulbright’s first Poet-in-Residence in the People’s Republic of China. His website is www.poetrydoctor.org.