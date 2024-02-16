Poem – Practice Painting (By JD DeHart)

Practice Painting

In my mind, it was going to

be a perfect representation

of the photo taken on our honeymoon.

Holy statue figure, light flowing in,

a bit of greenery tucked at the side,

a small stone wall.

But what made it to the canvas

was a child’s rendering of a ghost

with blots of green. The light didn’t

even make it at all.

So today my perfect vision of a painting,

recreating a beautiful memory, is going

to be covered with coffee grounds

and banana peels in a trash bag.



JD DeHart is a writer and teacher. His poems have appeared at Origami Poetry and Gargouille, among other publications. He blogs at https://jddehartpoetry.blogspot.com