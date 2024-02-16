Poem – Practice Painting (By JD DeHart)
Practice Painting
In my mind, it was going to
be a perfect representation
of the photo taken on our honeymoon.
Holy statue figure, light flowing in,
a bit of greenery tucked at the side,
a small stone wall.
But what made it to the canvas
was a child’s rendering of a ghost
with blots of green. The light didn’t
even make it at all.
So today my perfect vision of a painting,
recreating a beautiful memory, is going
to be covered with coffee grounds
and banana peels in a trash bag.
Author Bio:
JD DeHart is a writer and teacher. His poems have appeared at Origami Poetry and Gargouille, among other publications. He blogs at https://jddehartpoetry.blogspot.com