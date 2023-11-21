Poem – Prophylactic Measures (By Frank De Canio)

Prophylactic Measures

Like any doctor versed in patient care,

the campus carry, gun rights advocate

had listened to the PhD’s despair.

For students now bear guns, while poised to get

an education in philosophy.

She heard with empathy the gal’s concern

that arguing could spell catastrophe,

should prickly issues make the passions churn

in those who have another point of view.

She then prescribed her Prozac for the soul,

consisting in a sober talking to,

before advising her on arms control:

“Don’t just be an ass and don’t – bottom line –

assault somebody, and you should be fine.”

Frank De CanioI was born & bred in New Jersey, work in New York. I love music of all kinds, from Bach to Dory Previn, Amy Beach to Amy Winehouse, World Music, Latin, opera. Shakespeare is my consolation, writing my hobby. I like Dylan Thomas, Keats, Wallace Stevens, Frost , Ginsburg, and Sylvia Plath.