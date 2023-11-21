Poem – Prophylactic Measures (By Frank De Canio)
Prophylactic Measures
Like any doctor versed in patient care,
the campus carry, gun rights advocate
had listened to the PhD’s despair.
For students now bear guns, while poised to get
an education in philosophy.
She heard with empathy the gal’s concern
that arguing could spell catastrophe,
should prickly issues make the passions churn
in those who have another point of view.
She then prescribed her Prozac for the soul,
consisting in a sober talking to,
before advising her on arms control:
“Don’t just be an ass and don’t – bottom line –
assault somebody, and you should be fine.”
Author Bio: Frank De Canio
I was born & bred in New Jersey, work in New York. I love music of all kinds, from Bach to Dory Previn, Amy Beach to Amy Winehouse, World Music, Latin, opera. Shakespeare is my consolation, writing my hobby. I like Dylan Thomas, Keats, Wallace Stevens, Frost , Ginsburg, and Sylvia Plath.