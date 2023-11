Pulp Thoughts

A blank space

my white paper.

Inkblots, like my thoughts.

Dotted lines-

a poem appears.

The paper, once a tree

with flowers, held life

and grew.

It was chopped down

and made into pulp.

The pulp dried

and I write down thoughts

hidden from view.





Share this:















My poems have been published in magazines, journals and online blogs. I have been writing since the age of twelve.