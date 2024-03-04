Poem – Railroad Station (By Bob Trabold)
RAILROAD STATION
Einsiedeln, Switzerland
Robert Trabold
Trains arriving – departing
in – out! Pilgrims come
go to a holy place
want to visit the Black Madonna.
Such is life – comings – goings
like the trains – things
experiences come – go.
Where will it all end up?
I sit in the waiting room
watch the train movement.
I am a pilgrim on route
visiting the Black Madonna.
Over the years, millions
came here – asking – petitioning
brought their burdens to
their heavenly mother.
I am doing the same
carrying my burdens
burden of the world
around me.
It is raining today
quite cold – snowing on the
mountain tops.
Let me not be discouraged
by the weather. It rained
through the centuries on the pilgrims
on the trains.
I need faith that cuts
through the fog – cold
rain. Pilgrims before me
did it – trains do it.
Now it is my turn.