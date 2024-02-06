Poem – Renewal (By Gary Beck)

Renewal

Spring is a sensory eruption,

delighting in its awakening

those starved by winter starkness.

Magnolias briefly bloom

dazzling the eyes

with elegant beauty,

intoxicating the nose

with nature’s finest scent,

never duplicated

in contrived laboratories.

Forsythia bright cheer leader

urging on iris, daffodil, hyacinth,

to enthrall with the palette

of seasonal colors

enriching those

who look.

Gary Beck/Ignition Point

‘Ignition Point’ is an unpublished poetry collection that looks at some of the struggles and tensions of our times, in what is a confusing life for so many of us.

Author Bio:

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director, and as an art dealer when he couldn’t make a living in theater. He has 11 published chapbooks. His poetry collections include: Days of Destruction (Skive Press), Expectations (Rogue Scholars Press). Dawn in Cities, Assault on Nature, Songs of a Clerk, Civilized Ways, Displays (Winter Goose Publishing). Fault Lines, Perceptions, Tremors and Perturbations will be published by Winter Goose Publishing. Conditioned Response (Nazar Look). Resonance (Dreaming Big Press). His novels include: Extreme Change (Cogwheel Press) Acts of Defiance (Artema Press). Flawed Connections (Black Rose Writing). Call to Valor will be published by Gnome on Pigs Productions. His short story collection, A Glimpse of Youth (Sweatshoppe Publications). Now I Accuse and other stories will be published by Winter Goose Publishing. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines. He currently lives in New York City.