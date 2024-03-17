Poem – Restless in holidays (By Narges Rothermel)
Restless in holidays
Trace of white frost on green grass,
red ribbons on the fences,
menorahs on the lawns,
red, green, and silver lights on pine trees
manmade icicles on front eaves
It is that time of the year again.
Boxed ornaments welcome
their short-lived freedom
while hang on branches of indoor pines.
Decorated shop-fronts invite
window-shoppers in,
determent fearless crowd hustle
in glittered malls.
December, 14th
Sandy hook school massacre
etched on calendar of memories
scenes of recent bloodshed
fresh in the minds,
cycles of revenge, counter revenge,
and more killings on the way
Gift-lists have opened room for the Guns.
Tired of wrestling with a monster named Fear,
I keep losing myself in chaotic world of today.
Even at this festive time,
finding Peace seems to be just a fantasy.
Trying to see true meaning of the season,
looking to find refuge in holidays-music.
When The Silent Night,
makes its way to my head, it calms my restless mind
for a minute or two, I escape from fangs of Fear,
Sit under the lit tree, close my eyes
and I pray for silence of the guns.