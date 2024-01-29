Print

Poem – Rethinking Things (By Gil Hoy)

I should have married                                                                              a computer with                                                                                       high-speed internet

at an early age.

I wouldn’t have needed                                                                           so much school.

Just search for                                                                                “Most useful info”

and read on                                                                                            for four years.

Grad school?

Just search:                                                                                       “Most useful                                                                                       info—advanced.”

It’s all there.

If Bill Gates had                                                                              thought of this,

he could really truly                                                                                    have made a killing!

No need to travel either—

Just type                                                                                          “Top 10 world destinations”                                                                  and read on.

Only interested                                                                                           in the US?

Search “Top 10                                                                       Destinations in America.”

On a budget:                                                                                        “Top ten cheap vacation spots.”

If necessary, map quest can                                                                       get you where you want to go.

Big downside though:                                                                           No Sex and No Kids.

Wait—                                                                                                   for the former:                                                                                 “Most arousing fantasies.”

Kids? Take a look at:                                                                        “What do people do without kids?”

If George Washington                                                                           had followed this advice,

he would have lived                                                                                  a lot longer,

probably no                                                                                      wooden teeth either.

But this all                                                                                        sounds a bit hairy                                                                                   for the novice,

it’s kinda scary,

maybe I should                                                                                         just—take it slow.

I’ll date my computer                                                                           for a while

and see how things go.

 

Author Bio:
Gil Hoy is a Boston trial lawyer and is currently studying poetry at Boston University, through its Evergreen program, where he previously received a BA in Philosophy and Political Science. Hoy received an MA in Government from Georgetown University and a JD from the University of Virginia School of Law. He served as a Brookline, Massachusetts Selectman for four terms. Hoy started writing poetry two years ago. Since then, his work has appeared in Third WednesdayThe Write RoomThe Eclectic Muse, Clark Street Review, The New Verse News, Harbinger Asylum, Soul Fountain, The Story Teller Magazine, Eye on Life Magazine, Stepping Stones Magazine, The Penmen Review, To Hold A Moment Still (Harbinger Asylum’s 2014 Holidays Anthology), The Zodiac Review, Earl of Plaid Literary Journal, The Potomac, Antarctica Journal, The Montucky Review and elsewhere.

 

