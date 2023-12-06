Poem – Rethinking Things (By Gil Hoy)

Rethinking Things – By Gil Hoy

I should have married

a computer with

high-speed internet

at an early age.

I wouldn’t have needed

so much school.

Just search for

“Most useful info”

and read on

for four years.

Grad school?

Just search:

“Most useful

info—advanced.”

It’s all there.

If Bill Gates had

thought of this,

he could really truly

have made a killing!

No need to travel either—

Just type

“Top 10 world destinations”

and read on.

Only interested

in the US?

Search “Top 10

Destinations in America.”

On a budget:

“Top ten cheap vacation spots.”

If necessary, map quest can

get you where you want to go.

Big downside though:

No Sex and No Kids.

Wait—

for the former:

“Most arousing fantasies.”

Kids? Take a look at:

“What do people do without kids?”

If George Washington

had followed this advice,

he would have lived

a lot longer,

probably no

wooden teeth either.

But this all

sounds a bit hairy

for the novice,

it’s kinda scary,

maybe I should

just—take it slow.

I’ll date my computer

for a while

and see how things go.

Author Bio:

Gil Hoy is a Boston trial lawyer and is currently studying poetry at Boston University, through its Evergreen program, where he previously received a BA in Philosophy and Political Science. Hoy received an MA in Government from Georgetown University and a JD from the University of Virginia School of Law. He served as a Brookline, Massachusetts Selectman for four terms. Hoy started writing poetry two years ago. Since then, his work has appeared in Third Wednesday, The Write Room, The Eclectic Muse, Clark Street Review, The New Verse News, Harbinger Asylum, Soul Fountain, The Story Teller Magazine, Eye on Life Magazine, Stepping Stones Magazine, The Penmen Review, To Hold A Moment Still (Harbinger Asylum’s 2014 Holidays Anthology), The Zodiac Review, Earl of Plaid Literary Journal, The Potomac, Antarctica Journal, The Montucky Review and elsewhere.