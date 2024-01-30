Print

Poem – Ride and Dash (By Robert Beveridge)

Ride and Dash

 

He can always spot ’em

the ones

who’ll try to run

at a stoplight

get the ride for free

 

for them he keeps

the .38 under the seat

 

they always end up

being the most generous

of the night’s fares

 

he can call off

for the night

after one or two

 


Author Bio:

Robert Beveridge makes noise (xterminal.bandcamp.com) and writes poetry just outside Cleveland, OH. Recent/upcoming appearances in Wildflower Muse, Noble/Gas Qtrly, and The Ibis Head Review, among others.

 

