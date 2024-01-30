Poem – Ride and Dash (By Robert Beveridge)
Ride and Dash
He can always spot ’em
the ones
who’ll try to run
at a stoplight
get the ride for free
for them he keeps
the .38 under the seat
they always end up
being the most generous
of the night’s fares
he can call off
for the night
after one or two
Author Bio:
Robert Beveridge makes noise (xterminal.bandcamp.com) and writes poetry just outside Cleveland, OH. Recent/upcoming appearances in Wildflower Muse, Noble/Gas Qtrly, and The Ibis Head Review, among others.