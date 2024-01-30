Poem – Ride and Dash (By Robert Beveridge)

Ride and Dash

He can always spot ’em

the ones

who’ll try to run

at a stoplight

get the ride for free

for them he keeps

the .38 under the seat

they always end up

being the most generous

of the night’s fares

he can call off

for the night

after one or two

Robert Beveridge makes noise (xterminal.bandcamp.com) and writes poetry just outside Cleveland, OH. Recent/upcoming appearances in Wildflower Muse, Noble/Gas Qtrly, and The Ibis Head Review, among others.