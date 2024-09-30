Poem – ROARING SUN (By Joseph Cavera)

ROARING SUN (By Joseph Cavera)

Endless are the days that begin again

my tredging and dredging

across the plains within planes

through the tall grass and beyond

green scenes and misty screens

front the path to

the distant shores

Held within are the

Tides so free

which confide to me

the planet’s raring flow

while blacker waves

make incredible saves

as they shatter my status quo

with stanzas like Tony Danzas-

rock and rhythm at ninety-five degrees

in this heat my days shall never freeze

I’ll sooner see blackbirds flock near

than the returning of burning fear

and while the people sit out here

they’ll jest, and crack,

and drink all the beer

lazy days are soon to come

as trees blow gently aside

the verdance reigns, and

swallows soar in circles wide

in these days beneath the Roaring Sun~