Poem – Sandstorm (By Nosakhare Collins)

Sandstorm

Howling like a thousand wolves

Throwing shadows that swirled around the walls

The stand pounded and blinding

Feels the stinging his arms and chicks

To press the lips together to stop it entering his mouth

Like bowing his head into his shoulder

So that he could breathe

The sand clung to them

Coating over his skin

Like a drop of blood.

Nosakhare Collins is a Nigerian writer with a vibrant African spirit. A poet who loves writing about the frustration and pains that has plagued unrest in the heart of souls of people everywhere. He and also loves to write about his life, and plays around with children. His poems has appeared on “Dwartonline”, “Least Bittern Books”, and various Anthologies.