Poem – Sandstorm (By Nosakhare Collins)
Sandstorm
Howling like a thousand wolves
Throwing shadows that swirled around the walls
The stand pounded and blinding
Feels the stinging his arms and chicks
To press the lips together to stop it entering his mouth
Like bowing his head into his shoulder
So that he could breathe
The sand clung to them
Coating over his skin
Like a drop of blood.
Author Bio:
Nosakhare Collins is a Nigerian writer with a vibrant African spirit. A poet who loves writing about the frustration and pains that has plagued unrest in the heart of souls of people everywhere. He and also loves to write about his life, and plays around with children. His poems has appeared on “Dwartonline”, “Least Bittern Books”, and various Anthologies.