Poem – Scarred (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Blood and Tears.

War and Hate.

Death and Destruction.

Hell and Fate.

I am dead

because I’m not you.

What you said?

Hate is not true.

Why cleanse me?

Are you blind?

We are brothers.

Open your mind.

Why ignore that?

It’s a fact.

We’re both human,

so don’t attack.

I pity you

with your dead.

A dark hating heart.

Bullets in your head.

Share this:













