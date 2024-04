4/5 - (1 vote)

SECOND SELF – By Roger Singer

The second self of me is the gift

unwrapped.

The adventure in need of a path.

A stone to be dislodged.

A bridge that crosses every part,

leading to passions and fears.

It’s a road without a friendly door

or room without a place to hide;

My second self forces me to sunlight.

I’ll shed a skin, maybe between clouds

or a under a soaking rain

and find a place I best fit in

my second self and me.