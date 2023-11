SEDUCTION IN SILICON (By Joseph Cavera)

Cerulean shines capture my eyes in curvaceous

well-fashioned shapes the likes of which my

dreams can only dream of, teetering along the

lines of slipping into her artificial façade,

her smooth hips and luscious lips of lighter

tones, silicon strips replace her bones, meld with

mine in seductive shattering, surreal captivating

symmetry, her glass ass now all I can feel,

unimaginably- soft.