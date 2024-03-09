Poem – Sending My Love Across The Distance (By Melissa Mendelson)
Sending My Love Across The Distance
Our childhood was shared with laughter and tears.
Two grown women talking over coffee
warmed up my mind
whenever I thought ahead,
but where has that future gone now?
We never saw that distance grow between us,
and now there lies the bridge built between
where I stand
and where you are.
Our childhood is far behind us,
and life has cut us apart.
I wish I was there.
I knew you wanted me there
on the happiest day of your life,
and I wish that I was there.
No excuses can be said
for a moment
that will never be taken back,
and now where does that
leave us?
Will the bridge that has rocked and swayed
over this life between us
finally fall down into the void below?
Will the moments I see you
echo with these words,
“Why weren’t you there?”
I wish I was.
I will always wish
that I was,
and no matter what lies ahead
for me
and for you,
I wish for you to know this.
There is a place
still in my heart
for you.
There are those moments
that we shared
that will always warm my soul.
Whatever lies ahead
for us now,
I hope for you to one day
forgive me,
and I hope
that you will always remember
that I’ll always love you.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.