Poem – Sending My Love Across The Distance (By Melissa Mendelson)

Sending My Love Across The Distance

Our childhood was shared with laughter and tears.

Two grown women talking over coffee

warmed up my mind

whenever I thought ahead,

but where has that future gone now?

We never saw that distance grow between us,

and now there lies the bridge built between

where I stand

and where you are.

Our childhood is far behind us,

and life has cut us apart.

I wish I was there.

I knew you wanted me there

on the happiest day of your life,

and I wish that I was there.

No excuses can be said

for a moment

that will never be taken back,

and now where does that

leave us?

Will the bridge that has rocked and swayed

over this life between us

finally fall down into the void below?

Will the moments I see you

echo with these words,

“Why weren’t you there?”

I wish I was.

I will always wish

that I was,

and no matter what lies ahead

for me

and for you,

I wish for you to know this.

There is a place

still in my heart

for you.

There are those moments

that we shared

that will always warm my soul.

Whatever lies ahead

for us now,

I hope for you to one day

forgive me,

and I hope

that you will always remember

that I’ll always love you.

