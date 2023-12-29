Poem – Shaping the Internal (By Chanacee Ruth-Killgore)

Shaping the Internal

Of course it’s about the words…

their weight, their meaning.

Stringing them, placing them,

cutting them.

Wielding them with passion, fury,

and sometimes…

regret.

With careful measure

given to every syllable, every pause.

For words are both weapon

and salve.

Love and hate.

Kind and malicious.

Words take root deep within.

They linger long into the silence…

They live on

in minds and hearts,

dwelling there,

changing each forever.

Of course it’s about the words.

~Chanacee Ruth-Killgore





Chanacee Ruth-Killgore is a wife, pup wrangler, book lover and writer. She is author of the Alphabet Soup adventure-fantasy series for middle grade readers as well as a new cozy mystery series, Hart of the Smokies. Chanacee lives in East Tennessee with her husband, Michael, and their two wild pups, Wrigley and Arkkis Pond. You can find more about her on Facebook, Twitter or at www.chanacee.com.