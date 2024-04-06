Print

Poem – Shatter (By Melissa Mendelson)

Shatter

Now, you have done it.

Glass all over the floor.

A space where it was.

What were you looking for?

Give me a better answer

than that lie.

You know who you are,

so don’t cry.

What about society

and those who stand away?

In that mirror,

your true self will stay,

despite living a lie,

crying yourself to sleep,

and being teased everyday.

They can not keep

you from you,

so really stare

into a reflection that’s true.

Society cannot shatter you there.

 

 


Author Bio:

Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.






