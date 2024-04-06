Poem – Shatter (By Melissa Mendelson)

Shatter

Now, you have done it.

Glass all over the floor.

A space where it was.

What were you looking for?

Give me a better answer

than that lie.

You know who you are,

so don’t cry.

What about society

and those who stand away?

In that mirror,

your true self will stay,

despite living a lie,

crying yourself to sleep,

and being teased everyday.

They can not keep

you from you,

so really stare

into a reflection that’s true.

Society cannot shatter you there.

