Poem – Shatter (By Melissa Mendelson)
Shatter
Now, you have done it.
Glass all over the floor.
A space where it was.
What were you looking for?
Give me a better answer
than that lie.
You know who you are,
so don’t cry.
What about society
and those who stand away?
In that mirror,
your true self will stay,
despite living a lie,
crying yourself to sleep,
and being teased everyday.
They can not keep
you from you,
so really stare
into a reflection that’s true.
Society cannot shatter you there.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.