Poem – She Climaxed (By Agbaakin O. Jeremiah)
She Climaxed
she starts with a song.
suddenly, a dirge
too limp with grief,
like the skies in Pompeii.
it’s killed the birds in my heart,
ships stagger like a drunk,
into the white-blush of maddened waves.
the earth popped open
as an old wine bursts froth;
like a hungry lioness
she opened her jaws
separating families
with her parted loamy lips.
buildings crumbled into bread crumbs
broken streets sip blood cocktail
to mourn a bleeding city.
but I swear:
that was not the beginning.
her own children started the orgy
and now, yet they still drill her loins:
her fossil fluid is offered
as elixir for steel, wheeled Stallions,
their self-made birds have oily mouths;
factory plants are plaintive slaves
puffing foul breath across skies
like lepers farting on sacred ground.
the smarter ones erect outrageously-
skyscapers, storeys multi-some
on her parts too erogenous
to survive the upset.
that’s why she quakes
along the bowels of San Andreas or Java
where miners viciously enter her all day
carting away her pearls,
till she climaxes.
Author Bio:
Agbaakin O. Jeremiah, a NIGERIAN poet and campus Editor is a final year law student in University of Ibadan.
He won the maiden Ogidigbo Poetry Prize; and is a six-time runner-up of 2016 Briggite Poirson Poetry Contest.
He is featured/forthcoming on Sentinel Quarterly, Tuck Magazine, B.P.P.C (Loops of Hope) Anthology, Irawo Anthology, PIN Quarterly Journal, Kalahari, Praxis Magazine, Sub-Saharan Magazine, African Writer and elsewhere.