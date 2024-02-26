Poem – Shining Through The Echo (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Shining Through The Echo (For Robin Williams)

– By Melissa R. Mendelson

And Tragedy takes a bow

for it has silenced the world

under void,

and hearts are now left

shattered,

shaken

by news

that such brilliance,

such life

has vanished too soon.

But it does not go quietly.

Tragedy might have its hands

upon the laughter and tears

once shed,

but it cannot steal

what life,

what legend

touched the world

with

brilliance.

