Poem – Shining Through The Echo (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Shining Through The Echo (For Robin Williams)
– By Melissa R. Mendelson
And Tragedy takes a bow
for it has silenced the world
under void,
and hearts are now left
shattered,
shaken
by news
that such brilliance,
such life
has vanished too soon.
But it does not go quietly.
Tragedy might have its hands
upon the laughter and tears
once shed,
but it cannot steal
what life,
what legend
touched the world
with
brilliance.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.