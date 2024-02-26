Print

Poem – Shining Through The Echo (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Shining Through The Echo (For Robin Williams)
– By Melissa R. Mendelson

And Tragedy takes a bow

for it has silenced the world

under void,

and hearts are now left

shattered,

shaken

by news

that such brilliance,

such life

has vanished too soon.

But it does not go quietly.

Tragedy might have its hands

upon the laughter and tears

once shed,

but it cannot steal

what life,

what legend

touched the world

with

brilliance.

 


Author Bio:

melissa_m_022
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.






tagged with , , , , ,