Poem – Signs in Windows (By Donal Mahoney)

In 1920 he came on a boat

from Ireland and found

his way through Ellis Island.

He found a room

in a boarding house

catering to his kind and

went looking for a job

but found instead signs

in windows saying

“No Irish Need Apply.”

A cemetery asked him to

dig graves and lower the dead.

In America today

there are no signs like that.

Black and brown

apply and whites

sometimes hire them.

My father was white.

But in 1920 his brogue

was a long rope that

almost lynched him.

Author Bio:

Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works