Poem – Signs in Windows (By Donal Mahoney)
In 1920 he came on a boat
from Ireland and found
his way through Ellis Island.
He found a room
in a boarding house
catering to his kind and
went looking for a job
but found instead signs
in windows saying
“No Irish Need Apply.”
A cemetery asked him to
dig graves and lower the dead.
In America today
there are no signs like that.
Black and brown
apply and whites
sometimes hire them.
My father was white.
But in 1920 his brogue
was a long rope that
almost lynched him.
Author Bio:
Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works