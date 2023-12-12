Poem – Small Packages (By Gil Hoy)
Small Packages – By Gil Hoy
I’d like to drink
up the Universe
from a can
of Diet Coke,
bought from
my ancestors’
most virtuous
moments.
With no deposit
required–can’t be
returned without
your consent,
a secret label on
the side that reads:
“only the purest,
natural ingredients.”
Has a pull tab that
opens like a forever
Christmas morning
or your lover’s
warm embrace,
with overflowing
rivers of wine that
never run dry or
leave you wanting.
The aluminum reflects
images of man’s
greatest achievements
for study,
that hold you spellbound
suchlike an enchanted storyteller.
Just a man and his can:
with whole chunks
of Emily Dickinson
on the bottom and
bubbles of beauty,
truth and time that
won’t dissolve—
like a Keatsean urn.
Author Bio:
Gil Hoy is a Boston trial lawyer and is currently studying poetry at Boston University, through its Evergreen program, where he previously received a BA in Philosophy and Political Science. Hoy received an MA in Government from Georgetown University and a JD from the University of Virginia School of Law. He served as a Brookline, Massachusetts Selectman for four terms. Hoy started writing poetry two years ago. Since then, his work has appeared in Third Wednesday, The Write Room, The Eclectic Muse, Clark Street Review, The New Verse News, Harbinger Asylum, Soul Fountain, The Story Teller Magazine, Eye on Life Magazine, Stepping Stones Magazine, The Penmen Review, To Hold A Moment Still (Harbinger Asylum’s 2014 Holidays Anthology), The Zodiac Review, Earl of Plaid Literary Journal, The Potomac, Antarctica Journal, The Montucky Review and elsewhere.