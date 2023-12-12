Poem – Small Packages (By Gil Hoy)

Small Packages – By Gil Hoy

I’d like to drink

up the Universe

from a can

of Diet Coke,

bought from

my ancestors’

most virtuous

moments.

With no deposit

required–can’t be

returned without

your consent,

a secret label on

the side that reads:

“only the purest,

natural ingredients.”

Has a pull tab that

opens like a forever

Christmas morning

or your lover’s

warm embrace,

with overflowing

rivers of wine that

never run dry or

leave you wanting.

The aluminum reflects

images of man’s

greatest achievements

for study,

that hold you spellbound

suchlike an enchanted storyteller.

Just a man and his can:

with whole chunks

of Emily Dickinson

on the bottom and

bubbles of beauty,

truth and time that

won’t dissolve—

like a Keatsean urn.

Author Bio:

Gil Hoy is a Boston trial lawyer and is currently studying poetry at Boston University, through its Evergreen program, where he previously received a BA in Philosophy and Political Science. Hoy received an MA in Government from Georgetown University and a JD from the University of Virginia School of Law. He served as a Brookline, Massachusetts Selectman for four terms. Hoy started writing poetry two years ago. Since then, his work has appeared in Third Wednesday, The Write Room, The Eclectic Muse, Clark Street Review, The New Verse News, Harbinger Asylum, Soul Fountain, The Story Teller Magazine, Eye on Life Magazine, Stepping Stones Magazine, The Penmen Review, To Hold A Moment Still (Harbinger Asylum’s 2014 Holidays Anthology), The Zodiac Review, Earl of Plaid Literary Journal, The Potomac, Antarctica Journal, The Montucky Review and elsewhere.