Poem – Sponging Up Succor (By Frank De Canio)
Sponging Up Succor
I’m suffering through vinegary days,
as if I’m Jesus at His Calvary.
Arrested from my customary ways
by modern versions of its harsh decree,
I bend beneath the burden of my cross.
Recalling laurels in Jerusalem,
I’m painfully reminded of my loss
who sport a fool’s cap for a diadem.
As I secure my seat at the ballet
amidst the blissful crowd, I yearn for years
of passion, rather than this passion play.
And yet, at intermission, flouting peers,
some Magdalena’s bar libations spoil
me with Merlot, from which I don’t recoil.
Author Bio: Frank De Canio
I was born & bred in New Jersey, work in New York. I love music of all kinds, from Bach to Dory Previn, Amy Beach to Amy Winehouse, World Music, Latin, opera. Shakespeare is my consolation, writing my hobby. I like Dylan Thomas, Keats, Wallace Stevens, Frost , Ginsburg, and Sylvia Plath.