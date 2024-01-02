Poem – Sponging Up Succor (By Frank De Canio)

Sponging Up Succor

I’m suffering through vinegary days,

as if I’m Jesus at His Calvary.

Arrested from my customary ways

by modern versions of its harsh decree,

I bend beneath the burden of my cross.

Recalling laurels in Jerusalem,

I’m painfully reminded of my loss

who sport a fool’s cap for a diadem.

As I secure my seat at the ballet

amidst the blissful crowd, I yearn for years

of passion, rather than this passion play.

And yet, at intermission, flouting peers,

some Magdalena’s bar libations spoil

me with Merlot, from which I don’t recoil.

Frank De CanioI was born & bred in New Jersey, work in New York. I love music of all kinds, from Bach to Dory Previn, Amy Beach to Amy Winehouse, World Music, Latin, opera. Shakespeare is my consolation, writing my hobby. I like Dylan Thomas, Keats, Wallace Stevens, Frost , Ginsburg, and Sylvia Plath.