Poem – Strangers Waiting For 2 Different Trains (By Frank De Canio)

Strangers Waiting For 2 Different Trains

We both spent hours waiting on the line

for a ticket to Shakespeare in the Park.

I saw her on the blades of grass, supine

while I stood up behind her on a lark

I’d talk to her. “What’s the play about,”

she asked, before I knelt on down beside

her to explain, ‘The Tempest’, and to tout

its virtues. In this way we would ride the tide

of conversation – where we lived and worked –

up to the marble benches to await

the final call for tickets. Fears that lurked

within us proved correct. It was our fate

to leave disconsolate. But still a pair

who, in the subway station, would forswear

our bond. I felt we both were on death row,

with each deliberating who’d go first.

Is she who suffers most the last to go?

The fate of him preceding her is worst.

For he’s the one compelled to make a choice

and indirectly tie the hangman’s noose.

The other one just heeds the fateful voice

of someone who administers abuse.

I wish it had been she who took the train

that sped off into anonymity,

obliging me to bear love’s lesser pain

of dealing with implacability.

Instead, I feel remorse up to the hilt

that I left her to bear survivor’s guilt.

Frank De CanioI was born & bred in New Jersey, work in New York. I love music of all kinds, from Bach to Dory Previn, Amy Beach to Amy Winehouse, World Music, Latin, opera. Shakespeare is my consolation, writing my hobby. I like Dylan Thomas, Keats, Wallace Stevens, Frost , Ginsburg, and Sylvia Plath.