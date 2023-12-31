Poem – Swig (By JD DeHart)
Swig
How many people
live their lives balanced
on cups of caffeine or,
like my recently deceased
uncle, fill their trailer
lives with brown bottles,
windows hazed over
with cigarette smoking,
deciding it too difficult to
rise from the stained
sofa, choosing old Star
Trek VHS movies instead
of walking into reality?
Author Bio:
JD DeHart is a writer and teacher. His poems have appeared at Origami Poetry and Gargouille, among other publications. He blogs at https://jddehartpoetry.blogspot.com