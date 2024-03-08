Poem – Take Two (By JD DeHart)

Take Two

And this is why I love

film. No one stutters

unless they mean to. They

represent themselves in the best

take of all.

I am a silent performer. When

I drive down the road, I belt out music

like a professional. I wish I

hadn’t told you that.

In my mind, there’s an auditorium.

Figures from my past sit and listen.

Wow, are they impressed. In my

hypothetical universe, I’ve always got

the perfect line.

How often do I get to enact

it? Almost never. Rarely. Sometimes.

Maybe it’s the audition

that’s worthwhile. Or maybe one too many

long walks in the woods, meditating

on the structure of stories I would one

day forget.

JD DeHart is a writer and teacher. His poems have appeared at Origami Poetry and Gargouille, among other publications. He blogs at https://jddehartpoetry.blogspot.com