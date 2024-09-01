Poem – TECH SUPPORT (By Frank De Canio)
Tech Support – By Frank De Canio
She might as well have borne them on her back,
when she tapped into my computer files
with all of the autonomy I’d lack –
while subject to the technologic wiles
she flashed. For her apparent probing hand
brushed over them so she could take a look.
It seemed my documents served her command,
and all its content was an open book,
while I just sat in silence starry-eyed.
Her ranging finger almost scratched my face
when, pausing at my journal in its stride,
she calmly managed to get in my space.
But I protested with a feeble laugh
that I did not want private files explored.
Nor were they guardians on my behalf
that I consented to have thus aboard
as tech support. But not to give her guff,
I pondered that sometimes a parent’s rough.
Frank De Canio Bio: I was born & bred in New Jersey, work in New York. I love music of all kinds, from Bach to Dory Previn, Amy Beach to Amy Winehouse, World Music, Latin, opera. Shakespeare is my consolation, writing my hobby. I like Dylan Thomas, Keats, Wallace Stevens, Frost , Ginsburg, and Sylvia Plath.