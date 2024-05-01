Poem – THE ADVANCING BIOSPHERE (By Joseph Cavera)
THE ADVANCING BIOSPHERE (By Joseph Cavera)
From the new, fly the old
Species and spaces, forever fold
into the zone of Daphne’s trees
little finches none the wiser
progression cannot freeze
of course…
They rang the tones of this old show
years and years and years ago
then old ships came to her feet
and a young man came to know
that its all so relative, this flow
and where these pieces fit and go
are where the capacities sit the finest
in the arms of every age,
new actors come to dance on Earth’s stage.
And its all a stage.
where piercing rays of seeking light
Breathe change into all the strains in sight,
into the Blues soaring up above,
blow the winds which held aloft
Darwin’s propitious mental glove
So now, this pair attempts to continue his work
They run across her now, in our years
Like children on a beach
exploiting the value
of this Biosphere’s inimitable breach,
to a concept as complex as
the islands were many
Where Daphne and Darwin did congregate,
history can merely conjecture,
but the progression was found-
its not so simple you see
for unlike the ripples you can’t create me
tear it down and start again,
with blueprints, stats, anatomy
the single criterion is not set,
for it’s ever-changing aspect
leaves us to wonder,
what he did truly view on
the bow of his ship,
through the window of his office, and
from the shoulders of giant