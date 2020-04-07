Poem – The best Chinese restaurant (By DS Maolalai)

The Best Chinese Restaurant

he told me

their best

chinese restaurant

was shut – it had been connected

by the back wall

to a vet clinic

specifically for putting down animals. the sad eyes

of dogs

looking up at their owners, unable to understand

their legs

going cold.

fuck it. death visits

when you’re out

and doesn’t leave a message.

make up

your own

punchline.

DS MaolalaiDS Maolalai has been nominated for Best of the Web and twice for the Pushcart Prize. His first collection, "Love is Breaking Plates in the Garden", was published in 2016 by the Encircle Press, with "Sad Havoc Among the Birds" forthcoming from Turas Press in 2019.