Poem – The best Chinese restaurant (By DS Maolalai)
The Best Chinese Restaurant
he told me
their best
chinese restaurant
was shut – it had been connected
by the back wall
to a vet clinic
specifically for putting down animals. the sad eyes
of dogs
looking up at their owners, unable to understand
their legs
going cold.
fuck it. death visits
when you’re out
and doesn’t leave a message.
make up
your own
punchline.
Author Bio: DS Maolalai
DS Maolalai has been nominated for Best of the Web and twice for the Pushcart Prize. His first collection, "Love is Breaking Plates in the Garden", was published in 2016 by the Encircle Press, with "Sad Havoc Among the Birds" forthcoming from Turas Press in 2019.