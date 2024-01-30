Poem – THE “BIG BUST?” (By Ray Gallucci)

THE “BIG BUST?”

(Based on the theories of Canadian physicist Paul Marmet, 1932-2005, available at http://www.newtonphysics.on.ca/index.html)

Suppose the “Big Bang” had never occurred,

Was really just some Creationist’s word

Embellished by physics theories absurd.

Would “facts” accepted fall?

Could ever have been an infinite mass

Compressed to a point of volumeless plasma

Destined to blast a universe vast

From nothing into all?

The Red Shift of Doppler touted to prove

That billions of years for edges to move

From singular point to universe huge

May not be quite the same.

When photon collides with atom and yields

A tiniest bit of energy field,

Increasing its wavelength, is it concealed

As “Doppler” just in name?

“Dark Matter’s” been found sufficiently dense

To lengthen the waves of light from intense

Phenomena such as quasars that, hence,

They seem so distant now.

Is hydrogen in molecular form

(Invisible by the optical norm)

Absorbing this light, what actually spawned

The Theory anyhow?

Is universe unbelievably cold

From stretching itself for eons untold

Till Planck’s cosmic background energy knolled

Near zero absolute?

Or is it perhaps a remnant of some

Explosion chaotic that should be humming

Louder or softer whenever coming

From a different route?

Could clusters galactic manage to meld

In time since Big Bang all matter expelled?

Or took it much more than commonly held –

Just 15 billion years?

If keeping the Theory seems to demand

Increasingly cleverer sleights-of-hand

Like “cosmic inflation,” can it withstand

What challenge next appears?

I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.