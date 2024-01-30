Poem – THE “BIG BUST?” (By Ray Gallucci)
THE “BIG BUST?”
(Based on the theories of Canadian physicist Paul Marmet, 1932-2005, available at http://www.newtonphysics.on.ca/index.html)
Suppose the “Big Bang” had never occurred,
Was really just some Creationist’s word
Embellished by physics theories absurd.
Would “facts” accepted fall?
Could ever have been an infinite mass
Compressed to a point of volumeless plasma
Destined to blast a universe vast
From nothing into all?
The Red Shift of Doppler touted to prove
That billions of years for edges to move
From singular point to universe huge
May not be quite the same.
When photon collides with atom and yields
A tiniest bit of energy field,
Increasing its wavelength, is it concealed
As “Doppler” just in name?
“Dark Matter’s” been found sufficiently dense
To lengthen the waves of light from intense
Phenomena such as quasars that, hence,
They seem so distant now.
Is hydrogen in molecular form
(Invisible by the optical norm)
Absorbing this light, what actually spawned
The Theory anyhow?
Is universe unbelievably cold
From stretching itself for eons untold
Till Planck’s cosmic background energy knolled
Near zero absolute?
Or is it perhaps a remnant of some
Explosion chaotic that should be humming
Louder or softer whenever coming
From a different route?
Could clusters galactic manage to meld
In time since Big Bang all matter expelled?
Or took it much more than commonly held –
Just 15 billion years?
If keeping the Theory seems to demand
Increasingly cleverer sleights-of-hand
Like “cosmic inflation,” can it withstand
What challenge next appears?
Author Bio:
I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.