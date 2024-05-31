Poem – The Blessing way (By Michael Ifeanyi Akuchie)

The Blessing way

many a time have I been told

that the way to God was one’s heart

& and that money has no place

in the kingdom of God.

I still wonder if the sight

that my dazed eyes witnessed

wasn’t enough for me to turn myself

into the heart of thr devil

because I saw a preacher

glueing lies with some truth

to piece a fantastic story that lured money out from the pockets of

miracle seekers

the blessing way is supposed

to be the path that only those with faith

tied firmly to their souls can tread

& not by pacifying a God that doesn’t need

money which a scheming preacher asks for

with hunger and want pulling the strings of a supposed man of God.

Michael Ifeanyi Akuchie is a student and an avid lover of the arts. His works have appeared in local literary magazines and he thinks its time to come out from the shadows. He loves silence,poetry and horror. He currently lives in Lagos,Nigeria.