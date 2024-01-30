Poem – The Complication (By JD DeHart)
The Complication
Slide in Problem #1
since the story’s going too
easily, way too well
It’s a complication
just created around the second
act, since the author did not
realize the story was so simple
A bit of a bad baron dropped
in from the sky, as in:
Why should she be attracted to
him?
But it will propel us to the third
and final act, then hopefully
the sequel.
Author Bio:
JD DeHart is a writer and teacher. His poems have appeared at Origami Poetry and Gargouille, among other publications. He blogs at https://jddehartpoetry.blogspot.com