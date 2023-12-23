Poem – The CPU of Your Soul (By Uduak Uwah)
THE CPU OF YOUR SOUL
Elevated above all the hungry kids
Scrambling for food like starving chicks
Is an innate black hole
The CPU of your soul
Seated majestically on a throne deep within
All the senses bring food like tributes to him
He gives orders to the organs
They bow at his feet for mercy like orphans
Pitiable slaves gullibly running errands
His disposition is largely a function of the tributes he receives
They form the nucleus of the errands he conceives
He’s is the kingdom, the power and the glory
Take care to feed your mind with what is holy
Or brace yourself for errands that are gory
Author Bio:
Uduak Uwah is an emerging Nigerian poet, lyricist and songwriter. He aims to convey life's/today's realities in simple and intriguing poetic language. Also known as whill, Uduak is currently working on his debut poetry collection "The Whole Truth". He has an archive of song demos and lyrics to his credit.