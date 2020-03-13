Poem – The Drifting-Bys (By Emmanuel Stephen Ogboh)
The Drifting-Bys
I am the boy you almost lost
to a stretch of long black distance
found luckily, by love
stronger, than time and space and procrastination
& now in that love I drown
I float, drift, swim and drown again
for it is as a honey puddle
deep, an ocean of pink passion
please leave me here for now
Toinside the floating molecules of this water
waiting, scheming to conquer the gale
& the deafening drifting-bys
Author Bio: Emmanuel Stephen Ogboh
Emmanuel Stephen Ogboh started writing his observations and experiences four years ago, inspired by Lisa Smallwood, an American poet. His works have since appeared in Tuck, Better Than Starbucks, Fourth Wave, Vox Poetica, Literary Yard, Down in the Dirt and elsewhere. He lives in eastern Nigeria and just recently dropped out of school.
