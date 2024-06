THE ENDLESS SKY (By Joseph Cavera)

What could be more interesting than spending Christmas with a friend,

What could make us happier than to enjoy it to the end?

Walking along the snow in the day,

Not knowing or caring if I tread unto the fray,

For then I stop, and then I lie,

Staring at the edge of my world,

Where hearts rise up and fly

To the god-given zone-

The Endless Sky