Poem – The Fern (By DS Maolalai)
The Fern
these are days;
people
with nothing to do
doing
nothing. people
with things
to do
doing
those things. the sun
out, loud and shining,
like a child
screaming at a dropped ice-cream, but weak enough
to freeze you
in a shadow. people sometimes
in houses
touching their hands
against the clock. staring at computers.
or older, looking at ferns
which die on the windowledge. what life
is in a dying fern? a metaphor
for the rest of us? or perhaps
the last leaf
is just a marker
for when once you tidied
Author Bio: DS Maolalai
DS Maolalai has been nominated for Best of the Web and twice for the Pushcart Prize. His first collection, "Love is Breaking Plates in the Garden", was published in 2016 by the Encircle Press, with "Sad Havoc Among the Birds" forthcoming from Turas Press in 2019.
