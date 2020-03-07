Poem – The Fern (By DS Maolalai)

The Fern

these are days;

people

with nothing to do

doing

nothing. people

with things

to do

doing

those things. the sun

out, loud and shining,

like a child

screaming at a dropped ice-cream, but weak enough

to freeze you

in a shadow. people sometimes

in houses

touching their hands

against the clock. staring at computers.

or older, looking at ferns

which die on the windowledge. what life

is in a dying fern? a metaphor

for the rest of us? or perhaps

the last leaf

is just a marker

for when once you tidied

DS MaolalaiDS Maolalai has been nominated for Best of the Web and twice for the Pushcart Prize. His first collection, "Love is Breaking Plates in the Garden", was published in 2016 by the Encircle Press, with "Sad Havoc Among the Birds" forthcoming from Turas Press in 2019.

