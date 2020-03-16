Poem – The Fuse (By DS Maolalai)
The Fuse
I was hungover,
boiling water.
the coffee
smelled
intense
as trees falling
when I burst the foil,
and specked my daylight
and made me wrinkle my nose
like a rabbit
unburrowed in the sand.
it was
good. I was
feeling the cold
on my feet, bare
and enjoying it.
and outside
the day was heading
to be fine.
then from nowhere
the electric kettle
popped like a firecracker
and scorches shot up
the wall.
the toaster
banged
like a chair falling over
and all the lights
went out.
I was lucky
I was tired
and not holding
any wires. I just
accepted it. checked the rest
of the apt electric
and it all
seemed ok.
I called my landlord,
got talked through
fixing the fuse
and went out
to get
what would be
better coffee
anyway.
it was 10am.
I needed something good and strong
to properly appreciate
my survival.
Author Bio: DS Maolalai
DS Maolalai has been nominated for Best of the Web and twice for the Pushcart Prize. His first collection, "Love is Breaking Plates in the Garden", was published in 2016 by the Encircle Press, with "Sad Havoc Among the Birds" forthcoming from Turas Press in 2019.
