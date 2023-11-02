Poem – THE LOVE BUSINESS (By Joseph Cavera)
It’s never simple,
This business you, you know
Be it fading ripples
Ebb and flow
The rises and falls never cease
To come, and go
And yet…we persist
We press on with what we are
While the pain seems to insist
That reality shapes a scar
Not one we see or sense
But one in time, that
Fades away the innocence
Yet riles up something fresh.
The body and soul’s gears
Begin to catch
And while the old familiar tears
Seem to scratch
Our hearts and minds
With each passing day
Extend their reach
And to one another
We eagerly teach
Through the frost
And time spent on the ground
The love we’ve lost,
The passions we’ve found