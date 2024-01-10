Poem – THE ORIGIN OF THE LIE (By Joseph Cavera)
I am the Great Liar
For years, my words have spread
Through every ear
Surrounding every thought
They have taken their place
Among everyday speech
No one the wiser
They have taken root
Growing out through every
Branch, stem, and leaf
Through all great oaks
Rosy ambers and black pines
In dense jungles striving
Across dusty sierra riding
In freezing tundra seeking
Under searing tierra firma, beating
Catching rays in tropical glades
And vaulting over distant archipelagoes
Budding in termina
To flower and foster
They echo across the airwaves
In planes, jets, copters, birds
Traversing the fluffy cloud airways
Warping, writing, flipping, flopping
Sifting, blazing, cruising, halting
From tower to tower escalating
Copied over and over and out
Torn asunder in breached communication
Reconnected via long-range transmission
Coasting long the winds that kiss the seas,
Dancing on the waves in time with the tides
And shooting through the starry stratosphere
It rides through the skies, freely
Transmitted from radio station to receiver
And back
Bouncing endlessly
From system to system
In each voice spoken
Intermittently broken
Coursing through the veins
Of those with fearful flesh
And without
Synthetics speak too,
Haven’t you heard?
Projecting my words
Through coils, boxes, and springs
A metallic equivalent
Of veins, nerves and carbon strings
My language is the codex of everything!
An essential piece to the jigsaw of language
With truths, fears, hopes and dreams aligned
They permeate the fabric of time and space
For centuries spoken into the earth
Screamed into the distance
And whispered into the soul of a lover
Coercing, betraying, irradiating, and deteriorating
Shielding, strengthening, raising and consoling,
Guiding the minds and lives of all those it touches
I am the Great Liar
And for years my words have been spoken
From one word they began,
Like a parasite, hosting on syllabic semantics
It consumed and coexists
Inseparable from the truth
From fate,
From the written word,
From all expression
And from itself.
I am the Great Liar
And while the truth of time may blare
Subversion and balance will never erode
My words will be passed and parsed throughout the ages.