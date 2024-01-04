Poem – The Retired Artist (By John Grey)
THE RETIRED ARTIST
Such a relief to shut down my temples.
I’m just a roof, some columns,
an auditorium deep but empty.
And, if you’re keeping score,
I forgo the easel, the baton,
and all that writing across time.
If they want me, they can drag me
out of what I’ve already accomplished.
I plan to be flesh and blood, not vision.
My images, my sounds, even my words,
will console themselves with chores,
gardening and the smallest of small talk.
Art? No, I find the onset of death preferable.
It’s the one critic left that I have to please.
I don’t want to be blind Monet or Milton,
deaf Beethoven drowning in silent chords.
And I don’t have enough of Hemingway’s despair
to put a bullet to my head.
I’m willing to wait life out – watch it wind down
like a low-key reprise, a weak-kneed anti-climax.
But no more brushes, no more ivories,
no more pen and paper.
It’s six p.m. time to concoct myself a meal.
Be damned if I’ll create one.
Author Bio:
John Grey is an Australian poet, US resident. Recently published in Sin Fronteras, Dalhousie Review and Qwerty with work upcoming in Plainsongs, Willard and Maple and Connecticut River Review.