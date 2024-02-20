Poem – The Savior (By David B. Axelrod)
THE SAVIOR
You ask me, “If the house
were burning, what would
you save?” Would it be
my photo albums? Odd how
printing pictures has all but
stopped. I don’t own jewelry,
though I imagine gold melting
to nuggets in someone else’s fire.
The cat can save itself with
a leap when the door is opened.
I’d see to that, and my wife
is similarly fleet of foot. Yes,
I’d shoo them out. Important
papers? I’d want my kids to
have my will — odd word,
with many meanings, first
asking what we want to do
with life, then how to dispose
of it. My safe, I’m told, is
fireproof to fifteen hundred
Fahrenheit, which will cremate
me, should I linger to breathe
in smoke and choke. Lately,
I wonder if I’d save myself?
Author Bio:
Dr. David B. Axelrod is Volusia County, Florida, Poet Laureate. Author of 21 books of poetry, he has held three Fulbright Awards, including a year as Fulbright’s first Poet-in-Residence in the People’s Republic of China. His website is www.poetrydoctor.org.