Poem – The Silver Store (By David Hernandez)

The Silver Store

The store with an appearance

viewed as “full of dust”

is brushed aside by the sign

that says “Free of Rust.”

Its products have been free of scratches

and fingerprint smudges,

which the lines of ants haven’t made.

They are clean enough to act as mirrors

and containers for the sun’s heat.

These silver forks, knives, spoons,

plates, pitchers, trays and bowls

are for display only.

It’s time for a change.

Even in a yard sale,

the artist has a hard time

finding technique

in his work.