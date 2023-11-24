Poem – The Silver Store (By David Hernandez)
The Silver Store
The store with an appearance
viewed as “full of dust”
is brushed aside by the sign
that says “Free of Rust.”
Its products have been free of scratches
and fingerprint smudges,
which the lines of ants haven’t made.
They are clean enough to act as mirrors
and containers for the sun’s heat.
These silver forks, knives, spoons,
plates, pitchers, trays and bowls
are for display only.
It’s time for a change.
Even in a yard sale,
the artist has a hard time
finding technique
in his work.