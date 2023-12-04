Poem – THINGS THAT GO “BUMP” IN THE NIGHT (By Ray Gallucci)
THINGS THAT GO “BUMP” IN THE NIGHT
The comet was heading for Earth
To impact directly on Perth:
“Unless we avoid
This death planetoid,
Our lives aren’t a plugged nickel worth.”
Too large to deflect it astray
If even they nuked it each day:
“Alas all is lost,
Our hopes away tossed.
We’ve nothing to do except pray.”
Then spoke old professor from Prague
Who still worked with slide rule and log:
“My ciphers appear
To say hope is near.”
All listened with faces agog.
“Along the ecliptic will pass
This comet, and should it outgas
From only one side
Perhaps may collide
With our Moon’s formidable mass.
“Will be necessary to heat
Its surface to vapor complete
Precisely at spot
I mark with this dot.
Thus we’ll our destruction defeat!”
It only remained to resolve
The outgassing method involved.
If they could succeed,
No doubt, would indeed
Continue their race to evolve.
The Telescope Hubble they aimed
So target exact would be flamed
By light they’d deflect
From sun, just a speck
On distant horizon of space.
Don’t say that it couldn’t be done,
For focused precisely the sun
So surface outgassed
In hydrogen blast.
Perhaps they had finally won.
But moving a comet’s a chore
Requiring practice galore.
The roaches survived
And bees still they hived,
But humans were found nevermore.
(written after seeing one too many asteroid disaster movies;
published in PABLO LENNIS, 10/98)
Author Bio:
I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.