Poem – THRESHER INTO GREY (By Joseph Cavera)

THRESHER INTO GREY (By Joseph Cavera)
I arose just as any man would this day
To see the waves of longevic age
Dance tirelessly on Earth’s stage
Crashing incessantly in a sea of gray
Lieutenant’s cries were enough
To wake even those residing in the sick bay
To the task of tidying bunks and say
Conditions never improve, only grow rough.
Drummed out to docks, calling the bluff
Of the hope I’d get to view
Listed men to run the controls, select few
who could send her beneath, presumably buff?
Surely this was not, the intended ‘who’,
Scratched out on the wall,
Names not of all,
In coastal Blue.
Reporting in to answer the call,
my mates and I, weren’t quite rapt
to try her as she may- our need to adapt
at the unsteady controls, causing the stall.
Immediately into the corridor, one feels trapped,
pervaded with White walls, at all sides
Nearly numerous as the tides,
After many days, preceding crews snapped.
on my station, a control on slides
position scanner, running through
the waves who held answers vital to
the completion of these test rides.
Coordinates flying across by two
Flash on the screen, appearing in red.
Skylark ship flies overhead,
Couldn’t be safer, or so we knew…
The lines fell low, this is what led
Our techies to discover the direction, too high
to be fixed, this ship couldn’t fly,
unless we lowered the hull, before hope fled.
Deeper we fell, leaving scream to rise over sigh.
She left one hope, a separate detachment up there,
to take none but two to the sacrosanct air,
My only chance, waving to the Skylark, goodbye
Sprinting across the flooded hull, no where else could I stare
But the isolated chamber, just a few feet at a distance
Rushing with my strength, felt aqueous resistance
Until I dove in, and jettisoned out of there…
Flying upward, with accelerating constance,
my sea shuttle did witness more…
those who fell beneath, unto the abyssal floor
never to rise above, assume a dismal stance.
All motion stopped, silencing the jetty’s roar
that had drowned out the fear…and the dismay
Of those who forever beneath the waves would lay,
just as my craft unloaded, in tears, on the shore…
Then I arose, just as any man would this day
To see the waves of longevic age
Dance tirelessly on Earth’s stage
Crashing eternally in a sea of Grey