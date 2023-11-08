Poem – Today (By Melissa R Mendelson)
Wings of angels
slice through darkness,
and the sun rises again
on a world torn.
And lines in the sand vanish,
and the tide of war
grows red.
But we are still here.
They take us in their arms,
their life for ours,
and battle keeps them
from home.
But as the sun sets,
we look to the skies,
seeing the deep blue
calm what was broken,
and in the distance,
their wings take flight.
And their heroic deeds
writes one more day here
of peace
for us.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.