Poem – Today (By Melissa R Mendelson)

Wings of angels

slice through darkness,

and the sun rises again

on a world torn.

And lines in the sand vanish,

and the tide of war

grows red.

But we are still here.

They take us in their arms,

their life for ours,

and battle keeps them

from home.

But as the sun sets,

we look to the skies,

seeing the deep blue

calm what was broken,

and in the distance,

their wings take flight.

And their heroic deeds

writes one more day here

of peace

for us.

