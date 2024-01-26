Poem – Tomorrow Things (By Chanacee Ruth-Killgore)
Tomorrow Things
I have this list
Started long ago
Though I cannot recall when
The paper’s crumpled
Folded and stained
With edges torn and thin
From time to time
I pull it out
Allow my eyes to scan down through
Before I click my pen
And quickly
Scribble a new word or two
No lines mar
These precious words
Each item remains undone
Every story
Every adventure
Listed among the “never begun”
Then fold it carefully
No time to linger
And tuck it back away
Too much to be done
It’s an ever-hurried
Life we live today
These
Are my Tomorrow Things
Each one held quite dear
But time pushes
Days pass
Till gone’s another year
My list peeks out
I tuck it back
Determined to hurry on my way
Before I click my pen
Decidedly
Just one Tomorrow Thing today
~Chanacee Ruth-Killgore
Author Bio:
Chanacee Ruth-Killgore lives in East Tennessee with her husband, Michael, and their two wild and crazy pups, Wrigley and Arkkis Pond. She is a part-time, life-long student and a full-time wife, writer and book lover. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville and will… finally… be awarded a Master’s Degree in May. She is author of the Alphabet Soup adventure-fantasy series for middle grade readers as well as the forthcoming Hart of the Smokies cozy mystery series. Facebook: Chanacee Ruth-Killgore, Writer & Publisher. Twitter: @ChanaceeRK or www.chanacee.com.