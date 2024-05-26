Poem – Travelogue (By Gary Beck)
Travelogue
Voyagers no longer disembark
at decayed seaports,
piers rotting
where sturdy ships once docked
delivering the wealthy
the hopeful,
travel plans replaced
by accommodating airlines
getting us to destinations
so quickly
there’s no transition
between coming and going,
just adaptation
to climate change,
time change,
when we conclude our journey.
This poem is part of a collection titled ‘Learning Curve’ by Gary Beck, which until now has remained an unpublished collection concerned with the decline of Western civilization, as leading figures struggle with the issues of our times.
Author Bio:
Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director, and as an art dealer when he couldn’t make a living in theater. He has 11 published chapbooks and 3 more accepted for publication. His poetry collections include: Days of Destruction (Skive Press), Expectations (Rogue Scholars Press). Dawn in Cities, Assault on Nature, Songs of a Clerk, Civilized Ways, Displays, Perceptions & Fault Lines (Winter Goose Publishing). Tremors, Perturbations, Rude Awakenings and The Remission of Order will be published by Winter Goose Publishing. Conditioned Response (Nazar Look). Resonance (Dreaming Big Publications). His novels include: Extreme Change (Cogwheel Press), Flawed Connections (Black Rose Writing) and Call to Valor (Gnome on Pigs Productions). Sudden Conflicts will be published by Lillicat Publishers and State of Rage by Rainy Day Reads Publishing. His short story collection, A Glimpse of Youth (Sweatshoppe Publications). Now I Accuse and other stories will be published by Winter Goose Publishing. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines. He currently lives in New York City.