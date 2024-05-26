Poem – Travelogue (By Gary Beck)

Travelogue

Voyagers no longer disembark

at decayed seaports,

piers rotting

where sturdy ships once docked

delivering the wealthy

the hopeful,

travel plans replaced

by accommodating airlines

getting us to destinations

so quickly

there’s no transition

between coming and going,

just adaptation

to climate change,

time change,

when we conclude our journey.

This poem is part of a collection titled ‘Learning Curve’ by Gary Beck , which until now has remained an unpublished collection concerned with the decline of Western civilization, as leading figures struggle with the issues of our times.

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director, and as an art dealer when he couldn’t make a living in theater. He has 11 published chapbooks and 3 more accepted for publication. His poetry collections include: Days of Destruction (Skive Press), Expectations (Rogue Scholars Press). Dawn in Cities, Assault on Nature, Songs of a Clerk, Civilized Ways, Displays, Perceptions & Fault Lines (Winter Goose Publishing). Tremors, Perturbations, Rude Awakenings and The Remission of Order will be published by Winter Goose Publishing. Conditioned Response (Nazar Look). Resonance (Dreaming Big Publications). His novels include: Extreme Change (Cogwheel Press), Flawed Connections (Black Rose Writing) and Call to Valor (Gnome on Pigs Productions). Sudden Conflicts will be published by Lillicat Publishers and State of Rage by Rainy Day Reads Publishing. His short story collection, A Glimpse of Youth (Sweatshoppe Publications). Now I Accuse and other stories will be published by Winter Goose Publishing. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines. He currently lives in New York City.